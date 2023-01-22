Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 55.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 178,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 63,441 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 97.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

