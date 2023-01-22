Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

