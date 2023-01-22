Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 2,063 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 231,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

