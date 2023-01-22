Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 279 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $155,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $151.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

