Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 6,863 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,250 shares of company stock worth $22,235,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

