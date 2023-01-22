Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.