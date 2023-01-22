Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337,814 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of TTEC worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TTEC by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research cut their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Trading Up 2.7 %

TTEC stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.