Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $191.30 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.74%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

