Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.
Insider Transactions at Veracyte
Veracyte Trading Up 4.0 %
VCYT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Featured Stories
