Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

