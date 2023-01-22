Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 28,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average is $256.78.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

