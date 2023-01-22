Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.69 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 83.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,807,000 after buying an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.44.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

