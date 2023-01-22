Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day moving average of $392.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

