Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fiserv by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fiserv by 99.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,045,000 after buying an additional 394,672 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

