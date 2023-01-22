Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BRP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

