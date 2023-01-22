Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.46% of MAG Silver worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 357.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

