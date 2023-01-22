Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $181.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

