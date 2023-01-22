Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 101,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

