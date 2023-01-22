Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLE. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $2,256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 312.8% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 116,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.09 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

