Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,474 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

