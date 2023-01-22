Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,144 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.65% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,374,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,351 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 243,884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 113,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
IQI opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.55.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
