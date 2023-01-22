Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,312 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC opened at $44.91 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

