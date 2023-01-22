Fiera Capital Corp Sells 580 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of Envestnet worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Envestnet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 336,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Envestnet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet



Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

