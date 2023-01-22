Fiera Capital Corp Sells 925 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.21.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $398.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

