Fiera Capital Corp Sells 98,977 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,977 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 73,155 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAA opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

