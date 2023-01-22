Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $178.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

