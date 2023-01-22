Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $37,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after acquiring an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $13,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

