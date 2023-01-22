First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

