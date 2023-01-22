Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

