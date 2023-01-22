Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 168,181.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,851,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

