Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Generac worth $40,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

GNRC stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

