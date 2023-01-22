Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.10 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.