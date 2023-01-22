Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

