Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 182 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $87.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $104.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

