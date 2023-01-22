Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

