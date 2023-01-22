Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 102.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 29.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,060.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,925.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,434.46.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

