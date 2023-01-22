Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,455.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,536 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average of $163.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

