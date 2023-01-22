Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

