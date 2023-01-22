Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,867 shares of company stock valued at $33,537,201. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

