Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

