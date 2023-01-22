Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $154.80 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

