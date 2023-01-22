Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 560 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.