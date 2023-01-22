Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.