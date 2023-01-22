Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

