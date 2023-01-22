Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $195,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,061,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

