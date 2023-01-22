International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

