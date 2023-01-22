Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $19.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

