iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

