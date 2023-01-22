Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

