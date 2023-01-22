Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

